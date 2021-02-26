Data Protection as a Service Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The global Data Protection As A Service Market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

Advanced cloud features and high scalability options are sought by the businesses around the world. The increasing demand for cost effective data protection as a service and disaster recovery services have significantly contributed to the growth of the global Data Protection as a Service market. Further, growing concerns regarding data loss, increasing need for data backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance requirements for storage have significantly driven the growth of the market, globally.

However, cost and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment are the major factors that would restrain the market growth. Industries such as healthcare, retail, and others have been widely adopting the data protection solutions to ensure safety and security of digital assets. Organizations around the globe have been widely shifting to the cloud based services in order to control operational expenses and at the same time offer seamless access to the employees.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market. Our expert team of analysts will provide as per report customized to your requirement.

Request a sample of this premium research @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3262331?utm_source=Nilu-KSU

The change in business landscape has led to the need for solutions that could offer operational efficiency, data resiliency, and timely information according to the installed infrastructure of data centers. Thus, the growing need for a common data protection service by cloud service providers has led to the widespread adoption of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS).

Top Key Players Present in Global Data Protection as a Service Market Are: Amazon Web Services Inc., Commvault, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation among others.

GLOBAL DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Deployment

Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Service Type

Backup as a Service (BaaS) Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Geography

North America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium research @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3262331?utm_source=Nilu-KSU

Reasons to Buy

1) Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

2) The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Data Protection as a Service market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

3) Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

4) Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

5) Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to component, type, and end-user.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology DPaaS Market Landscape DPaaS Market – Key Industry Dynamics DPaaS Market – Global Market Analysis DPaaS Market – By Deployment DPaaS Market – By Organization Size DPaaS Market – By Service Type DPaaS Market – Geographical Analysis DPaaS Market – Industry Landscape DPaaS market – Company profile Appendix

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 10% Discount! [Use Coupon Code – ORG127NN] Please click Here @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/5399?utm_source=Nilu-KSu

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail: [email protected]