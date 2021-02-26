COVID-19 Impact on Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Transaction Monitoring for Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transaction Monitoring for Banking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

NICE

Oracle

FICO

BAE Systems

Fiserv

SAS

Experian

FIS

ACI Worldwide

Refinitiv

Software

ComplyAdvantage

Infrasoft Technologies

ACTICO

EastNets

Bottomline

Beam Solutions

IdentityMind

CaseWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based Platform

Web-based Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

AML

FDP

Compliance Management

Customer Identity Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transaction Monitoring for Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transaction Monitoring for Banking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transaction Monitoring for Banking are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

