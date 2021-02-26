COVID-19 Impact on Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Transaction Monitoring for Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transaction Monitoring for Banking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
- NICE
- Oracle
- FICO
- BAE Systems
- Fiserv
- SAS
- Experian
- FIS
- ACI Worldwide
- Refinitiv
- Software
- ComplyAdvantage
- Infrasoft Technologies
- ACTICO
- EastNets
- Bottomline
- Beam Solutions
- IdentityMind
- CaseWare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud-based Platform
- Web-based Platform
- Market segment by Application, split into
- AML
- FDP
- Compliance Management
- Customer Identity Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transaction Monitoring for Banking are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transaction Monitoring for Banking Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-based Platform
1.4.3 Web-based Platform
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 AML
1.5.3 FDP
1.5.4 Compliance Management
1.5.5 Customer Identity Management
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Transaction Monitoring for Banking Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Transaction Monitoring for Banking Industry
1.6.1.1 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19?s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Transaction Monitoring for Banking Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Transaction Monitoring for Banking Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Perspective (20
