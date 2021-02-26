Cosmetic Shea Butter Market 2021| Leading Players, Business Statistics, Industry Segments, Gross Margin by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The cosmetic shea butter is a pale yellowish or ivory-colored natural vegetable fat that is extracted from the nut of the African tree Vitellaria paradoxa. The nut is comprised of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, as well as Vitamins E, A and F, and Carotene. Vitamins E and A are known to soothe and hydrate skin while boosting collagen. Shea Butter is known to make a suitable base for moisturizing products for hair and skin. It is widely used in cosmetics as a moisturizer, salve or lotion, and is known to possess protective properties against environmental influences.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cosmetic shea butter market is estimated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of cosmetics and chocolates, coupled with the surging requirement of sustainability among the product developers. However, the availability of alternatives, such as mango butter, shea oil, and others, restrict the growth of the cosmetic shea butter market. On the other hand, the prospective growth in telemedicine and surgery is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the cosmetic shea butter market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cosmetic shea butter market with detailed market segmentation by nature, grade, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. The global cosmetic shea butter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cosmetic shea butter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cosmetic shea butter market is segmented on the nature, grade, end-use and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of grade, the market is segmented as Grade A, Grade B and Grade C. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented as lotions and creams, lip balms and lipsticks, sun care products, shampoos and conditioners and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cosmetic shea butter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cosmetic shea butter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cosmetic shea butter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cosmetic shea butter market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cosmetic shea butter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cosmetic shea butter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cosmetic shea butter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cosmetic shea butter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cosmetic shea butter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AAK AB

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Ghana Nuts Company Ltd

Olvea Group

Shearadiance

