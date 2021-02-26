Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Share, Size And Outlook With Top Keyplayers – Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Senseonics, etc.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report: Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Senseonics, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Nemaura Medical, Inc, Medtronic, Inc., Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Animas Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed, GlySens, and more…

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

By Component

Transmitters

Receivers

Sensors

By End-Use

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Increasing FDA Approval and Government Efforts to Manage the Disease Drives North America’s Market Growth

North America dominates the continuous monitoring systems market as the region houses a huge patient pool suffering from diabetes. As per the International Diabetes Federation, around 48 million people in North America suffered from diabetes in 2019, and the number is projected to reach 63 million by 2045. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, an estimated 23.1 million people or 7.2% of the U.S. population had diabetes, which included 132,000 children and adolescents younger than the age of 18.

Surging cases of diabetes, efforts undertaken by the government to manage the disease at a broader level, and increasing FDA approval and product launches bolster the market growth. In December 2017, Companion Medical launched the first FDA approved smart insulin pen system in the U.S., INPEN. Apart from this, technological advancement and substantial research and innovation in diabetes care in countries like the U.S. and Canada provide an impetus to the regional market growth.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the analysis also delivers a comprehensive review of the crucial players on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, latest advancement and business plans.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

