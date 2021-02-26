Cellulose Esters Market 2021| Opportunities, Growth Factors, Key Players and Regional Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cellulose esters are usually derived from natural cellulose by reacting them with acid chlorides, organic acids, or anhydrides. The synthesis of common cellulose esters such as cellulose acetate on commercial scale is commonly done by esterification of cellulose by reacting them with acid anhydrides in presence of mineral acid catalysts. They are widely used in the chemicals and materials industry as they display excellent pigment wetting characteristics, superior flow properties, and short drying or curing time. Cellulose esters are used in manufacturing tool handles and tooth brushes as their use in the manufacturing allows for enhanced ergonomics owing to their ability to take many forms while being resistant to harsh working environments.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global cellulose esters market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for cellulose esters from the paints and coatings industry. The near-Newtonian flow characteristics, high compatiblity with a wide range of solvents and the ability to readily dissolve in many common acrylate monomers makes cellulose esters the preferred material as an additive or a co-resin in the formulation of various thermosetting and thermoplastic coating systems. Cellulose esters are increasingly used in numerous paints, coatings, and ink formulations to improve their performances. The use of cellulose esters in paints and coating formulations offers benefits such as Ultraviolet stability, excellent metal finish, rapid film formation, better sag resistance, improved surface appearance, enhanced pigment dispersion, and heat and mooisture stability. The widespread use of cellulose esters in coating applications including industrial coating and automotive coating is expected to drive the demand for cellulose esters in the forecast period. Also the use of cellulose esters in manufacturing films and tapes, LCD screens, suit linings, cigarette filters etc. is anticipated to support the growth of the cellulose esters market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cellulose Esters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cellulose esters market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global cellulose esters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cellulose esters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cellulose esters market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the cellulose esters market is segmented into, cellulose acetate, cellulose acetate propionate, cellulose acetate butyrate, cellulose nitrate, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, coatings, plasticizers, cigarette filters, films and tapes, inks, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cellulose esters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cellulose esters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cellulose esters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cellulose esters market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cellulose esters market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cellulose esters market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cellulose esters in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cellulose esters market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

