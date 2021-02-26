Cellulose Derivative Market 2021 SWOT Analysis by Key Players – DowChemical, DaicelCorporation, AkzoNobelN.V., Ashland, CPKelco

Global Cellulose Derivative Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The global market for cellulose derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period.

The major players dominating the consulting market areShin-EtsuChemical, LOTTEFineChemical, DowChemical, DaicelCorporation, AkzoNobelN.V., Ashland, CPKelco, ShandongHead, ZhejiangHaishenNewMaterials.These companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Food Packaging

Cellulose derivatives such as methylcellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) are being extensively used to produce films due to their suitable properties. Cellulose alone or in combination with other matrixes has been employed in food packaging applications.

Cellulose ether is odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, easily soluble, and can be stored for a long period of time. Furthermore, it has high viscosity and strong shape-preserving capacity, all of which makes it a preferred choice for the food and beverage industry.

In the food and beverage industry, cellulose ether is used as an extender of adhesive agent in the process of jam, sugar, fruit syrup, and pungent sauce. It is also used in various dessert preparations as it enables the tissue to be homogeneous and fine, thereby making the appearance of the dessert beautiful. Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific is the largest market in cellulose derivatives, with market segments like textile industry, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals growing in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the manufacturing base in the Asian countries is expected to support the growth.

Chinese textiles exports witnessed an annual growth of 8.1% in 2018 over 2017. In terms of share in world textile exports, China remained a global leader, with a share of around 37%. With the increase in textile production, the market is expected to register a gradual growth in China.

The Indian textiles sector is one of the oldest industries in the Indian economy dating back several centuries. India’s overall textile exports stood at USD 39.2 billion in FY18 and are expected to increase to USD 82.00 billion by 2021.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global Cellulose Derivative Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

CelluloseEther

CelluloseEster

CelluloseEtherandEster

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

Food&Beverage

Pharmaceutical

PersonalCare

Construction

Paint&Coating

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

