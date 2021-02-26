Breast Biopsy Devices Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

The various factor positively impacting the market are surging incidence of breast cancer, technological advancements in breast imaging equipment, aging women population, growing number of breast screening programs, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Breast biopsy devices remove tissue or sometimes fluid from the suspicious area, which is then examined under a microscope and tested further to check for the presence of breast cancer.

In terms of imaging modality, the breast biopsy devices market is divided into ultrasound guided biopsy, computed tomography (CT) guided biopsy, mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided biopsy, and others (which include breast thermography, positron emission tomography guided, and percutaneous image-guided core breast biopsy). Out of these, the mammography guided stereotactic division held the largest share of the market during the historical period and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. The fastest growth is projected to be witnessed by the ultrasound guided biopsy during the forecast period.

A major factor driving the growth of the breast biopsy devices market is the rising incidence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is the abnormal or uncontrolled growth of cells, which results in the formation of a tumor. It is one of the most common cancer in women across the world. As per the National Cancer Institute, approximately 3,327,552 women were living with breast cancer in the U.S. in 2017. In addition to this, death rates because of breast cancer among the women in the U.S. are higher than any other cancer, besides lung cancer.

