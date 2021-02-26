Asia Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market is expected to reach US$ 347.15 Mn by 2027

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 153.78 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 347.15 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is driven by the factors such as rise in economy of these countries, the living standard of people is also increasing attributed to the increase in per capita income and spending capability, the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease population in India and China are likely to boost the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According the Global Burden of Disease study estimate of CVD death rate of 272 per 100?000 population in India which is higher than the global average of 235 per 100?000 population. Moreover, Premature mortality in terms of years of life lost because of CVD in India increased by 59%, from 23.2 million (1990) to 37 million (2010). Similar trends for high prevalence of diabetes are present around other geographies of the Asia Pacific that include China, South Korea, and Australia.

Get Sample PDF [email protected]https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004654/request-trial

Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. Japan has entered the era of the fastest growing geriatric population, the growing ageing population has led to the transformation of the medical systems. The advanced health transition is seen in the country and is increasingly putting pressure on the sustainability of its health systems. The rise in the geriatric population is responsible for the increasing the burden of the diseases in the region.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

ENT Hospitals

Neurological Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

By Country

Japan

China

India

Companies Mentioned

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004654/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]