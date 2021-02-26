Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market Maintaining A Strong Outlook – Here’s Why | Growth Striking
Logistics robots automate the process of storing and transporting goods as they go through the supply chain. The main use of logistics robots is the use of mobile automated machines (AGVs) in warehouses and warehouses for the transportation of goods.
In logistics applications, some collaborative robots are even trained to perform tasks in order to allow a human to guide their hands once to learn movement. This reduces inefficient programming time and speeds up their packaging process. Robots are rapidly entering the field of logistics and transportation.
The Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Logistics Robots assays in the market.
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation
By Function
- Pick & Place
- Palletizing and De-palletizing
- Transportation
- Packaging
By Industry
- Healthcare
- E-Commerce
- Automotive
- Outsource Logistics
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Food and Beverages
- Others
By Robot Type
- Robotic Arm
- AGV
- Collaborative Mobile Robots
- Others
By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- AGV International
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- GreyOrange
- KION GROUP AG
- KNAPP AG
- Kollmorgen
- Kuka AG
- Toshiba Corporation
