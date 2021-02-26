Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market Maintaining A Strong Outlook – Here’s Why | Growth Striking

Logistics robots automate the process of storing and transporting goods as they go through the supply chain. The main use of logistics robots is the use of mobile automated machines (AGVs) in warehouses and warehouses for the transportation of goods.

In logistics applications, some collaborative robots are even trained to perform tasks in order to allow a human to guide their hands once to learn movement. This reduces inefficient programming time and speeds up their packaging process. Robots are rapidly entering the field of logistics and transportation.

The Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Logistics Robots assays in the market.

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation

By Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing and De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

By Industry

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Automotive

Outsource Logistics

Retail

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

By Robot Type

Robotic Arm

AGV

Collaborative Mobile Robots

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

AGV International

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

GreyOrange

KION GROUP AG

KNAPP AG

Kollmorgen

Kuka AG

Toshiba Corporation

