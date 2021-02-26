Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Get Detail Analysis Including Current trends and Future Business Opportunities Till 2027
Infusion pumps can administer fluids in a way that is practically expensive or unreliable, if done manually by the nursing staff. For example, they inject as little as 0.1 mL per hour (very small per drop), inject every minute, inject with repeated boluses requested by the patient, up to the maximum number per hour (e.g. patient-controlled anesthesia), or volume by time of day Changing fluids.
The Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Infusion Pumps assays in the market.
ASIA PACIFIC INFUSION PUMPS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Ambulatory Pumps
- Enteral Pumps
- Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps
- Insulin Pumps
- Volumetric Pumps
- Smart Pumps
- Elastomeric Pumps
- Syringe Pumps
- Accessories
By Application
- Diabetes
- Chemotherapy
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Pediatrics
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
Company Profiles
- BD
- Terumo Corporation
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Medtronic
- Baxter
- Smith Medical
- Moog Inc.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Insulet corporation.
