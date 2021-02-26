AI in Oil and Gas Market Skyrocketing Revenue of USD +2 Billion by 2028 with Top Prominent Players like IBM, Intel, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Numenta, Sentient technologies

AI in Oil and Gas Market was USD +1Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +12% from 2021 to 2028 to reach a market size of USD +2 Billion by 2028.

The oil and gas sector faces disruption from a range of external factors, as well as a crisis of talent and a pressing need to improve efficiency and drive down costs to stay competitive. There is strong potential for artificial intelligence technologies to transform the industry – upstream, midstream, and downstream. But to succeed, oil and gas leaders will need to break down barriers between data silos and work hard to ensure employees are engaged and supportive of the move towards an AI-enhanced future.

AI in Oil and Gas Market Top Leading Vendors:-

IBM, Intel, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Numenta, Sentient technologies, Inbenta, General Vision, Cisco, FuGenX Technologies, Infosys, Hortonworks, Royal Dutch Shell

On the basis of Type, AI in Oil and Gas Market can be split into:

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

On the basis of Service, AI in Oil and Gas Market can be split into:

Installation

Training

Support and Maintenance

This report focuses on the AI in Oil and Gas market global as well as the regional market. The report is categorized based on the end user, regions & application. The various key player in the current market is listed in this report. Key players are elaborately discussed in this report along with their revenue in promising regions.

Important Questions Covered in this Report:

What will the AI in Oil and Gas market size be in 2024? What are the key factors driving the global AI in Oil and Gas industry? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the AI in Oil and Gas market? What will be the growth rate in 2028? Which strategies are used by top players in the AI in Oil and Gas market?

In a word, the AI in Oil and Gas Market report provides major statistics on the state of the AI in Oil and Gas industry with a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. At the end D AI in Oil and Gas Market Report delivers a conclusion which includes Research Findings, Market Size Evaluation, Global Market Share, Consumer Needs along with Customer Preference Change, Data Source. These factors will raise the growth of the business overall.

What Report Provides

Full in-depth analysis of the parent AI in Oil and Gas Market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the AI in Oil and Gas Market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

AI in Oil and Gas Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the AI in Oil and Gas Market.

