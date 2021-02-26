22% Discount on Potash Market – Trigger Industry Growth in the Coming Years| Passport Potash, OAO Uralkali, IC Potash Corp, Agrium, Intrepid Potash, ICL, JSC BELARUSKALI

Potash Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Potash Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Key Players In The Potash Market: Passport Potash, OAO Uralkali, IC Potash Corp, Agrium, Intrepid Potash, ICL, JSC BELARUSKALI, Nutrien, The Mosaic Company, Vale, PotashCorp, Qinghai Salt Lake, and Belaruskali among others.

This report studies Potash Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

The global potash market size is expected to be valued at US$ 19 million, exhibiting a CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Increasing demand for fertilizers is one of the major factors driving growth of the global potash market. The demand for food is increasing globally due to increasing population and rapid urbanization. Therefore, for agricultural activities, farmers use potash-based fertilizers for healthy growth of plants. This results in increasing demand for potash, thereby driving the potash market growth. Moreover, increasing shrinking of arable land is resulting in rising demand for agricultural fertilizers to enhance the productivity and yield per hectare. This will create growth opportunities for the potash market.

