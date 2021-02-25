What are Reasons behind Growth of Endoscope Market?

As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global endoscope market is projected to generate a revenue of $28.4 billion by 2024, increasing from $18.9 billion in 2018, progressing at a 7.2% CAGR during 2019–2024. The market is being driven by the surging aged population, technological advancements in the domain, and rising burden of chronic diseases.

Out of all these, the gastroenterology category accounted for the largest share of the market in the past, and the category is further projected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of diseases including peptic ulcer disease, colon polyps, pancreatitis, and colitis are leading to the growth of the category. In addition to this, the increasing number of colorectal cases across the globe is also driving the demand for endoscopes in the gastroenterology application area.

North America dominated the endoscope market in the past, and the region is expected to account for 47.7% share of the market in 2024. The surging prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, enhanced healthcare services, presence of major players, and rising number of hospitals are leading to the growth of the regional market. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and rising healthcare expenditure.

