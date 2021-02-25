What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market?

The European durable medical equipment market is growing on account of the increasing lifestyle disorder and chronic disease prevalence and booming geriatric population. As per P&S intelligence, the revenue generated from the sale of such products will be $55.4 billion by 2024, compared to $37.9 billion in 2018, growing at a 6.6% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-durable-medical-equipment-market/report-sample

Monitoring and therapeutic equipment, personal mobility equipment, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment are the various categories under the type segment. Among these, the monitoring and therapeutic equipment category dominated the European durable medical equipment market during the historical period (2013–2017), on account of the high usage of such products in healthcare facilities across the region. This is attributed to the rise in the geriatric population, which is leading to the increasing demand for monitoring equipment.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=europe-durable-medical-equipment-market

In 2019, Germany held the largest share in the European durable medical equipment market, owing to the large number of healthcare centers and patients in the country. According to the statistics published by the Federal Statistical Offices in 2018, the country had more than 1,950 hospitals, while the number of patients tended to at general hospitals was 19 million. During the forecast period, the U.K. is predicted to grow the fastest, due to the increasing life expectancy and easy access to technically enhanced healthcare-related products.

This study covers