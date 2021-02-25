Video Analytics System Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Video Analytics System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Video Analytics System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Video Analytics System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to a surging need for intelligent security surveillance systems, which is used by end users to derive the patterns and estimated various key trends.

Video analytics system automatically analyzes the video and detects, examines any specific event and gathers the data insights. The analytic programs also support analog, IP and megapixel cameras, which can be integrated with the hardware components. The large volume of data is being produced so it requires large storage spaces in the system. There are various industries which are driving the demand such as banking, government, entertainment, insurance.

Market Drivers:

The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market

The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market

Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market

The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market

The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market

The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market

The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market

The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Video Analytics System Market

By Type

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Pelco announced its strategic partnership alliance with IBM Corporation to create Pelco Analytics powered by IBM. The technology will integrate deep learning analytics and leverage data from video footages quickly to identify and respond accordingly. This alliance will enable new customization through end to end code level integration.

In May 2017, NVIDIA announced the launch of NVIDIA Metropolis, intelligent video analytics platform at GPU Technology Conference. This technology will apply deep learning to video streams for various applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will increase the customers globally.

Competitive Analysis

Global video analytics system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global video analytics system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video analytics system market are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qognify Inc., BriefCam, Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. , KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.

Major Highlights of Video Analytics System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Video Analytics System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Video Analytics System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Video Analytics System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

