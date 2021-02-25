Version Control Systems Market Outlook Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027
Global Version Control Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 441.71 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 975.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand to reduce complication in software is major factor for the growth of this market.
Version control systems or revision control are a kind of software which is used to change and track the computer programs, documents, websites etc. They are usually having two data management abilities like it lock the document so that only one person can make changes in it and it also tracks the changes in the documents. The main aim of the version control is to make sure that all the content changes should be made as planned. They are also used in the programs like an integrated development environment, spreadsheets, word processor etc. Increasing demand for digitalization tool is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Rising prevalence for automation and digitalization tools is driving the growth of this market
- Increasing usage of smartphones among population is another factor driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Large amount of data produced by organizations is restraining the growth of this market
- Usage of wide number of applications in IT is another factor restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Version Control Systems Market
By Type
- Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)
- Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On- Premises
By Organization Type
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Education
- Retail & CPG
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Idera Inc. announced they have acquired Assembla which is a secure code management provider. The main of the acquisition is to provide customer fully automatic VCS system so that they can use their favourite language and IDEs. This will also help the company to expand its business worldwide and help them to create new services and products.
- In March 2015, Perforce Software announced the launch of their new Perforce Helix which is a new content collaboration platform. It is specially designed to bring Git management, distributed workflow and advanced threat detection to the business activities. This new platform will act as a single source for all the contributors who work in designing, creating and launching the product. This new platform will be available as both on cloud and on- premise software.
Competitive Analysis: Global Version Control Systems Market
Global version control systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of version control systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Version Control Systems Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global version control systems market are Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Canonical Ltd., Codice Software, CollabNet, GitHub, Inc., IBM Corporation, IC Manage, Inc., LogicalDOC., LUIT INFOTECH (P) LTD., Micro Focus, Microsoft, Perforce Software, Inc., Sourcegear, LLC.
Major Highlights of Version Control Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Version Control Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Version Control Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Version Control Systems market.
