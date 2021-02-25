US Organic Food Market 2021-28 trailing at booming revenues with Cargill, Organic Valley, Amy’s Kitchen, The Hain Celestial Group, Private Label Companies, General Mills, Whole Foods Market, WhiteWave Foods, Everest, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Danone, Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation

The U.S. organic market grew 6.3% to $52.5 billion as non-food sales increased nearly 11% to reach $4.6 billion. Organic food sales in the United States rose 5% in 2018 to reach $48 billion, according to the Survey.

Organic food items are gaining popularity for pretty straightforward reasons i.e. GMO-free content, nutrient richness, zero growth hormones, zero antibiotics, fewer pesticides, improved freshness levels, and better environmental stability.

Sales of organic fruits and vegetables made up 36% of all organic food sales in 2018, rising 5.6% to $17.4 billion. Organic fruits and vegetables sales accounted for nearly 15% of all U.S. fruits and vegetables sales in 2018.

U.S. annual organic food sales near $48 billion in the previous year.

Organic products are now available in nearly 20,000 natural food stores and nearly 3 out of 4 conventional grocery stores. Organic sales account for over 4 percent of total U.S. food sales, according to recent industry statistics.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Amy’s Kitchen Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Private Label Companies, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Everest, Cargill, Inc., United Natural Foods Incorporated, Danone, Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, Cargill, Inc., Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Co., ConAgra Brand, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, The J. M. Smucker Co., Dole Food Company, Inc., Horizon Organic, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Eden Foods Inc, among others.

This assessment report is a merger of each and every significant datum identifying with imperative and current market unequivocal information that purposely pick the future improvement prospects of the US Organic Food market. This zone of the report further designs to light up report per users about the unequivocal unforeseen developments and calamitous consequences achieved by an astounding scene, for instance, the overall pandemic that has clearly conveyed unrivaled repercussions over the market.

This report is very much recorded to introduce pivotal explanatory survey influencing the US Organic Food market in the midst of COVID-19 shock. The report is so intended to loan flexible comprehension about different market influencers incorporating an exhaustive boundary examination just as an open door planning that together choose the up and coming development direction of the market. In the light of the waiting COVID-19 pandemic, this carefully drafted research offering is in finished sync with the ebb and flow continuous market improvements just as difficulties that together render substantial impact upon the all-encompassing development direction of the US Organic Food market.

By Organic Food Analysis

Organic Fruits & Vegetables

Organic Meat

Fish & Poultry

Organic Dairy Products

Organic Frozen & Processed Foods

Others

By Organic Beverages Analysis

Organic Non-Dairy Products

Organic Coffee & Tea

Organic Beer & Wine

Others

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Internet Retailing

Others

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the US Organic Food market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope.

Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the US Organic Food market.

US Organic Food Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the US Organic Food market.

