Underground Utility Mapping Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2027
Global underground utility mapping market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing government initiatives toward the maintenance of underground utilities and rising economic activities are the factor for the growth of this market.
Underground utility mapping is widely used to track the location and position of the public utilities such as lines for telecommunications, pipelines, wastewater pipes and others which are situated underground. Many new techniques such as live line detector, ground penetrating radar, robotic crawler, and other are used in this so that they can valuable utility data. Rising awareness about the safety of underground utilities is the factor fuelling the market growth.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing concern toward safety of underground utilities will drive the market growth
- Rising demand in maintenance for aging infrastructure will propel market growth
- Growing government initiative for implementation of utility mapping tool will also act as a driver for this market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain market
- High maintenance cost will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Underground Utility Mapping Market
By Component
- Technological Solutions
- Services
By Technological Solution
- Electromagnetic Induction
- Ground Penetrating Radar
- Others
By Service
- Professional Services
- Surveying and Mapping
- Training and Education
- Consulting
- Managed Services
By Vertical
- Oil and Gas
- Electricity
- Government and Public Safety
- Construction
- Telecommunication
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Hexagon AB announced the launch of their Leica DSX which is portable ground penetrating radar solutions designed for underground utility detection. It has the ability to simplify data capture and will also help the user to detect the underground utilities safely. The main aim of the launch is to help the user to locate the underground map easily and faster
- In May 2019, IDS GeoRadar announced the launch of their new Opera Duo along with camera so that they can provide advanced integrated solution for Utility Detection surveys. It can also be installed in ground penetrating radar so that it can digitalize the utility detection process. The main aim of the launch is to reduce additional time, allow post analysis and join surface data with detection
Competitive Analysis: Global Underground Utility Mapping Market
Global underground utility mapping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of underground utility mapping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global underground utility mapping market are Sensors & Software Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp, Enviroscan, MultiView, Inc.Guideline Geo, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC, Plowman Craven Limited, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc, PROSTAR GEOCORP, Technics Group, Parsan., GEOTEC SURVEYS – UNDERGROUND MAPPING, geocarte.in, Maverick Inspection Ltd., Cardno, IDS GeoRadar – Part of Hexagon, SECON Private Limited, , Stanlay, GeoModel, Inc.
Major Highlights of Underground Utility Mapping market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Underground Utility Mapping market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Underground Utility Mapping market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Underground Utility Mapping market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
