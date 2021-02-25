UK Surgical Gloves Market is set to witness increasing demand over 2020-2027 With Top Key Players are Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “UK Surgical Gloves Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the UK Surgical Gloves market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The UK surgical gloves market is expected to reach US$ 782.10 million by 2027 from US$ 345.16 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different materials like latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl, neoprene, and others. Surgical gloves are available in powdered and powder free forms. Powders used in the gloves are cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder, and talc, which are used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to wear. Powder free gloves are used for sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are of higher standards, highly sterile, and are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries.

Factors driving the market growth include the availability of well-established healthcare system and increasing number of surgical procedures and staff. However, shortage for gloves across the country is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Ansell Limited McKESSON CORPORATION Cardinal Health Inc Henry Schein, Inc Mölnlycke Health Care AB Dynarex Corporation Unigloves (UK) Limited ABENA UK LTD Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd) Barber Healthcare Limited.

In terms of raw material, the latex gloves segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the biogel gloves segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In terms of form, the powdered-free segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is estimated to register a higher market share in the market during the forecast period. Likewise, in terms of usage, the disposable segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In terms of distribution Channel, the retail segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the online segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Similarly, in terms of end user, hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the UK Surgical Gloves market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the UK Surgical Gloves market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the UK Surgical Gloves market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the UK Surgical Gloves market segments and regions.

By Raw Material

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyisoprene Gloves

Biogel Gloves

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Distributional Channel

Retail

Medical Store

Online

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

The research on the UK Surgical Gloves market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the UK Surgical Gloves market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the UK Surgical Gloves market.

