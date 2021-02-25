UK IP Telephony Market To Rise At 8.1% CAGR By 2025, Spurred By Covid-19 Pandemic | Business Market Insights

The UK IP Telephony market accounted for US$ 1.50 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to account for US$ 2.74 Bn by 2025.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “UK IP Telephony Market” and forecast to 2025. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the UK IP Telephony market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2025.

The IP phones system lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also they enable the organizations to integrate with their key business applications at a broader aspect. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process. The ability of the IP telephony to provide its users with seamless connectivity across the globe with minimal disruptions enables the organizations to enhance their performance and elevate their profitability.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Avaya Inc. Mitel Networks Corporation NEC Corporation Microsoft Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Panasonic Corporation Yealink Inc. Toshiba Corporation Ascom Holding AG Polycom, Inc. Unify Software And Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

As the 5G internet standards gain its momentum in the global market, the IP telephony market will have the opportunity to offer enhanced communication quality. This would also help the IP telephony providers to expand their product portfolio and invest into more advanced technologies for the enhancement of their services.

The IP telephony market is categorized on the basis of components as hardware, softphones, and services. All these components permit the enterprises of all size to opt for efficient IP telephony to meet their requirements. The growing advancement in technology, better internet infrastructures, and deployment of cloud computing across various industries, the acceptance of IP telephony over ISDN is developing the digital ecosystem and fostering high growth of data.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the UK IP Telephony market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the UK IP Telephony market segments and regions.

The research on the UK IP Telephony market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the UK IP Telephony market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the UK IP Telephony market.

