TV and video market in Europe – Terrestrial, Satellite, Cable, IPTV, OTT, Video on demand – Data & forecasts to 2024
TV and video market in Europe
In this study, The TV and Video market in Europe research delivers an analysis of the sector’s key indicators, and so providing readers with a deeper understanding of current and upcoming shifts and trends in Europe’s TV and OTT markets:
- A dataset of 17 countries and 2 sub-regions, historical data back to 2016 and market forecasts up to 2024.
- It covers the key indicators for tracking the TV and video sector: TV access systems, TV and OTT service revenue, audience and subscription figures for the top players.
- The report provides an analysis of the main market trends, and the developments to watch.
This report is part of our global TV and video market watch service.
DATASET SCOPE
Indicators by country
Consumption indicators
- Video viewing time: live linear TV, time-shifted TV, online video
- The top free-to-air channels’ audience share
Access indicators
- General access indicators: TV households
- Households’ television access mode on the main TV set: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV
- Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split
- Customer number for the main pay-TV services
- Customer number for the main OTT services
- Customer number for the main SVoD offers
Revenue indicators
- Income from public financing/licensing fees
- TV ad revenue
- Pay-TV revenue
- Revenue from OTT services: video advertising revenue (in-stream ad), DTR, Download to rent, EST, Electronic Sell-Through, SVoD – Subscription Video on Demand
Type of data
- Background data 2016-2019
- Estimates as of the end of 2020
- Forecasts for 2021-2024
GEOGRAPHIC AREA
- EU5
- EUROPE
- Austria
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- TV & video consumption
2.1. Linear TV viewing: Europe in the global average
2.2. Solutions for stemming viewer losses
- TV access networks
3.1. High TV penetration rate in households starting to decline
3.2. Terrestrial television still dominates in southern Europe, while cable and satellite share the market in continental and northern Europe
3.3. IPTV: main beneficiary of changing viewing habits in Europe
3.4. But Europe will still be a land of contrasts in 2024
3.5. Pay TV’s weight in the equation
- TV revenue
4.1. A continent that is losing steam
4.2. Balanced reliance on three main sources of financing
4.3. Clear decrease in growth
4.4. A downward trend driven by multiple factors
4.5. Dwindling growth confirmed in Europe with the Covid-19 crisis
- OTT video market
5.1. A market massively concentrated in a handful of countries
5.2. The Covid-19 crisis benefitted subscription services
5.3. Still steady growth momentum for OTT in Europe, but at a lesser pace
5.4. OTT ensuring audiovisual industry growth
- The players
6.1. European players’ dwindling clout on the international stage
6.2. Having to compete with American OTT players, European media companies are looking to form strategic alliances
List of Tables and Figures
- TV & video consumption
• Linear TV viewing time around the globe in 2019
• Progression of TV viewing time in Europe between 2014 and 2019
- TV access network
• Number of TV households by country, in 2020
• Breakdown of TV households by access network used by the main TV set, by country, in 2020
• Progression of the IPTV penetration rate in Europe between 2020 and 2024
• Change in the breakdown of TV households in Europe by access network used by the main TV set, 2016-2024
• Change in the regional breakdown of TV households in Europe by access network used by the main TV set, 2020-2024
• Pay-TV penetration rate in Europe in 2020
• Pay-TV penetration rate by country in 2020
- TV revenue
• Total TV revenue in the globe’s three main markets, in 2020
• Total TV revenue by country in 2020
• Breakdown of TV revenue in Europe in 2020 by source of financing
• TV sector’s main sources of financing in 2020
• Comparison of pay-TV revenue growth in Europe between 2016 and 2019 and between 2020 and 2024
• Forecast average annual pay-TV revenue growth between 2020 and 2024
• Progression of TV revenue by source in Europe, 2016-2024
• Progression of pay-TV revenue in Gemany, France, Scandinavia and the UK, 2016-2024
- OTT video market
• OTT video revenue in Europe in 2020
• Total OTT revenue by country in 2020
• Main sources of OTT revenue by country in 2020
• OTT revenue growth in Europe in 2020
• Progression of OTT revenue in Europe, 2016-2024
• OTT’s share of total audiovisual revenue in Europe in 2024
• Progression of linear TV and OTT revenue in Europe, 2016 – 2024
- The players
• Top 15 media companies worldwide
• Europe’s top 10 media companies