Trade Management Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020 to 2027
Global Trade Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 775.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1602.422 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing investments in the logistics.
The trade management is a process of managing the trade in such a way that maximizes the profit and reduces the risk of the suppliers and the buyers involved in the trade process. The trade management helps in automating the processes related to customs, regulatory compliance, global logistics and trade financing which helps in managing the global trade efficiently. The globalization is making supply chain complex thus requirement of trade management is must. The growing cross border sales, increasing investments in the logistics are driving the growth of this market.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
Market Drivers:
- There is increase in complexities in managing global trade is expected to drive the market growth.
- There is increase in investment in global logistics infrastructures is also to drive the market growth.
- There is increase in cross border sales is also to drive the market growth.
Market Restraints:
- Organizations resistant to change legacy systems or to adopt new technologies this is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.
Segmentation: Global Trade Management Market
By Component
- Solutions
- Trade Function
- Import/Export Management
- Vendor Management
- Trade Compliance
- Duty Management
- Risk and Quality Management
- Supply Chain Visibility
- Trade Finance
- Insurance Management
- Invoice Management
- Others
- Services
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Support and Maintenance
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Public
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Aerospace and Defense
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Shopmatic merged with and Octopus Shopmatic, a Singapore-based firm providing e-commerce solutions to small businesses and individual entrepreneurs. Focus of this merger will be to enhance the offline-online synergy.
- In April 2019, The Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG)merged its BI Publisher Special Interest Group (BI Publisher SIG) and Analytics. Focus of this merger is focus on the integration of Oracle’s current analytics and reporting capabilities.
Competitive Analysis
Global trade management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of trade management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America and Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the trade management market are Amber Road, Inc. (US), Aptean (US), The Descartes Systems Group Inc (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Integration Point, LLC (US), Oracle (US), Precision Software (US), Livingston International (Canada), MIQ (US), Thomson Reuters (US), MIC Customs Solutions (Austria), QuestaWeb (US), Integration Point, Inc.(US), SEKO(US) , Cognizant (US), OCR Services, Inc. (US)., CargoWise Gmbh(Germany), TradeStone Software (US), Kewill Technologies (England), and MercuryGate International Inc. (US) are few among others.
Major Highlights of Trade Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Trade Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Trade Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Trade Management market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
