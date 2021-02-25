Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The Latest Research Report of Thermal Imaging Cameras Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Thermal Imaging Cameras industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Thermal Imaging Cameras Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global thermal imaging cameras market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing adoption of thermal imaging in perimeter security and penetration in machine vision-based applications.
An optical system, display, sensor, signal processing and amplifier are the five elements present in thermal imaging cameras. These sections are integrated into heat-resistant, rough and water-resistant housing by specific thermal imaging cameras fire-service. These components operate together to make infrared radiation, such as that produced by hot objects or flames, visible in actual moment.
Market Drivers:
- Development in the surveillance camera technology, is driving the market growth
- Penetration in machine vision-based applications, is fueling the growth of the market
- Reduction in value of thermal imaging products, is helping the market to grow
- Growing acceptance of thermal imaging in perimeter security, fosters the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Longwave infrared cameras require additional cameras for better detailing, and hampers the market growth
- High initial investment associated with thermal imaging products, hinders the market growth
Segmentation: Global Thermal Imaging Cameras Market
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Application
- Surveillance
- Threat Detection
- Surveys
- Predictive Maintenance
- Radiology
- Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Commercial and Residential Security
- Personal Vision
- Firefighting
- Research and Development
- Automotive
- Veterinary
By Types
- Active Receiving
- Passive Receiving
By End-User
- Military and Defense
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, RS Components launched PTi120 thermal camera, ideal for maintenance team with quick inspection abilities to assist and sustain industrial equipment. It is a pocket size camera which will be easily carried. The latest and extremely innovative PTi120 is the first pocket-sized device of the manufacturer and targets applications for troubleshooting and predictive maintenance for a broad spectrum of industrial business industries. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue.
- In April 2019, Parrot has recently launched a drone, the ANAFI 4K quadcopter-style robot. This device drive severe attention to specialists in areas including public security, as it enhances thermal imaging to a distinctive series of 4 K aerial recording decisions. This camera is attached to a gimbal allowing a 180 ° variety of motion. Therefore, when evaluating the thermal outline of the building, surface or terrain in question, the operator can obtain an ideal field of perspective. This product launch will expand and accelerate the growth of the company.
Competitive Analysis
Global thermal imaging cameras market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermal imaging cameras market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermal imaging cameras market are Xenics, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fortive, United Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB., BAE Systems, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Fluke Corporation, JENOPTIK AG, AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International Ltd)., HT Italia S.r.l., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co.,Ltd., FluxData Inc., CorDEX Instruments., IRCameras LLC., Keysight Technologies among others.
Major Highlights of Thermal Imaging Cameras market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Imaging Cameras market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Thermal Imaging Cameras market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Thermal Imaging Cameras market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
