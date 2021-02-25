Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Telecom Cloud Billing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Telecom Cloud Billing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Telecom Cloud Billing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global telecom cloud billing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing advancement in adoption of cloud-based technologies, mobile penetration and high subscriber growth and need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services.

Telecom billing solutions provide a broad range of operations ranging from voice and information utilization monitoring, aggregating, charging the corresponding tariffs, producing client invoices, allowing customer relationship management by the seller for multiple mobile network operators through multiple cloud-based solutions based on government, private, or hybrid cloud.

Market Drivers:

Increased transparency of leading cloud providers, will also contribute to the growth of this market

Need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services, drives the growth of the market

Advancement and increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, leads to the market growth

Lower operational and administration cost, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The high costs along with the possible chances of downtime, hinders the market growth

The continued use of legacy systems in emerging economies, are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Stringent telecom regulations in many established markets, hampers he growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market

By Type of Billing

Convergent

Prepaid

Postpaid

Interconnect

Roaming

Embedded

Others Direct to Consumer (D2C) Metered



By Application

Revenue Management

Account Management

Customer Management

Traffic Management

Billing and Provisioning

Others

By Cloud Platform

Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Others

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Rate of Charging Mode

Subscription-Based

Usage-Based

By Service

Professional

Managed

By User Type

Individuals

Enterprises SMEs Large Enterprises



By End User

Transportation

Government

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Google and AT&T collaborated to connect their customers to cloud. Business clients will be able to use AT&T NetBond for Cloud to link to Google Cloud Platform in an extremely safe way through Google’s newly launched Partner Interconnect. The new partnership also makes G Suite, Google’s cloud-based company productivity suite, including Gmail, Docs and Drive, accessible to companies of all sizes through AT&T Collaborate, a host voice and collaborative solution. This collaboration will help to connect consumers to their platform.

In May 2018, AT&T, OpenStack Foundation, SKT and Intel are working together on an open infrastructure project, Airship. This project builds on the basis of the project initiated in 2017 by OpenStack-Helm. It allows cloud operators to handle sites through minor and major updates at each stage of creation, including changes in configuration and upgrades to OpenStack. It does all this through a platform that is unified, declarative, fully containerized, and cloud-native. It will be easy to manage and build cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will bring advancement and enhancement in their technology.

Competitive Analysis

Global telecom cloud billing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom cloud billing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa and South America,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global telecom cloud billing market are AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property among others

Major Highlights of Telecom Cloud Billing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Telecom Cloud Billing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Telecom Cloud Billing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Telecom Cloud Billing market.

