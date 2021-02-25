Synthetic Monitoring Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Synthetic Monitoring Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Synthetic Monitoring industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Synthetic Monitoring Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of Micro services driving the development of applications.

Synthetic monitoring is a process of monitoring the applications by using robotic agents to simulate the real user’s interaction. It also includes testing of applications before launching it to the end-users. The synthetic monitoring tools have ​​HTTP, automatic cookie handling, cross platform support, load generation, response verification, an execution and monitoring console, real-time stats, GUI or console modes, custom timers, and others. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation, and logistics, media and entertainment, and others. Critical need for pro-active monitoring, and management of increasing complex applications may act as the major driver in the growth of synthetic monitoring market. On the other hand lack of expertise and skill set may hinder the market.

Market Drivers:

There is increase in micro services driving the development of applications that is expected to drive the market growth.

There is high demand for pro-active monitoring is driver for the market.

There is high demand for management complex applications is driving the market.

Evaluation of SLA parameters, latency issues is also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of awareness and skilled workforce in Synthetic Monitoring. this is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Lack of expertise and skill set is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Lack of real time application. This is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Synthetic Monitoring Market

By Component

Monitoring Type API Monitoring SaaS Application Monitoring Mobile Application Monitoring Web Application Monitoring

Services Managed Services Professional Services Business Consulting Services Implementation Services Training and Support Services



By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model

Hosted

On-Premises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, The Carlyle Group acquired NCC Group. NCC Group is a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation. The acquisition is focused to add “SaaS-based, user-centric application performance, and portfolio of blue-chip.

In Aug 2018, Novo Nordisk has acquired Bristol University’s Ziylo. Ziylo has developed synthetic molecules that are able to bind to glucose in the bloodstream. Focus of this acquisition is binding molecules discovered by the Ziylo team together with Novo Nordisk world-class insulin capabilities.

Competitive Analysis

Global synthetic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of synthetic monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Synthetic Monitoring market CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), BMC Software Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), AppDynamics (US), New Relic, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology(US), Splunk Inc. (US), Apica (Sweden), SCIVISUM LIMITED(UK), Catchpoint Systems, Inc (US), bitbar (Finland) , RIGOR (Georgia), Salesforce.com, inc (US), Broadcom (US), Catchpoint Systems, Inc. (US) and others.

Major Highlights of Synthetic Monitoring market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Synthetic Monitoring market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Synthetic Monitoring market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Synthetic Monitoring market.

