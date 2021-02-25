Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Fujitsu Ltd, Ciena Corporatio, NTT Communications, Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable.

The Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market was valued at USD 12.68 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of over 13.51% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– The growth of this market is mainly fuelled by increasing the need for internet bandwidth, the rising deployment of cables in the oil & gas industry, rising fiber connectivity in emerging regions, such as Africa and Asia, and increasing smartphone penetration.

– The rise in the number of private project developers has resulted in a considerable rise in the length of the optical cables being laid. Unserved routes and large capacity demand has led to the confirmation of huge potential deals in the Transatlantic and Transpacific.

Top Leading Companies of Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market are Fujitsu Ltd, Ciena Corporatio, NTT Communications, Cable & Wireless Communications PLC, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corp. (Alcatel-Lucent SA), Bezeq International, SubCom, LLC, Bharti Airtel Limited, Tata Communications Ltd, Xtera Communications Ltd, Infinera Corporation, Kokusai Cable Ship Co. Ltd, Huawei Marine Networks Co. Limited, Global Cloud Xchange, Pacnet Limited (Telstra) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– November 2019 – Sojitz Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), NEC Corporation and NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC) jointly announced today a plan to upgrade communications infrastructure connecting the major cities of Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay and Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Myanmar, under an official order from Myanma Posts and Telecommunications, the country’s largest telecommunications operator.

– April 2019 – Cable & Wireless Communications, operator of the Flow brand in the Caribbean, continues to delight customers with the addition of a new channel, CuriosityStream enabling anytime, anywhere access to fascinating shows covering the full spectrum of non-fiction programming.

Key Market Trends

Growing Smartphone Penetration and Increasing Demand for Internet Bandwidth



– With the growing internet usage, the world has witnessed a rapid rise in the demand for fast bandwidth speeds, in turn driving the demand for submarine fiber optic cable systems. It is estimated that more than 40% of the global population uses the internet on a regular basis, compared to 1% in 1995. The number of internet users has grown ten folds over the last 15 years.

– Using optoelectronic devices, cables are utilized as the primary sensing element for measuring and part processing. The adoption of such a system allows acoustic frequency strain signals to be detected over large distances and in harsh environments, making it a perfect match for the monitoring of submarine optical fiber cable systems.

Southeast Asia to Register a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period



– The growing interest of operators in Southeast Asia, to obtain the present transpacific connectivity to their shores, coupled with the increasing internet penetration in the region, is driving the demand for submarine fiber optical cables, as indicated by the planned and existing systems.

– The region is essentially a target for direct investments in the field of communications, which is implied by the investments of major companies, such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Google.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Submarine Optical Fiber Cable industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

