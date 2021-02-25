Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is projected to rise to USD 23.98 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the low cost on upgradation, growing cloud computing solutions and associated improvements in technology.

A storage area network (SAN) or storage network is a computer network that gives access to integrated, block-level data storage. It is a speedy, efficient, data transfer network that is liable to connect storage devices such as disk arrays or tape libraries, which would allow users to access an integrated, block level storage. It removes the need to maintain separate storage. It aids in very quick and speedy data transfers. It allows for centralized backup of stored data, and enables to view the stored data on local disks.

Market Drivers:

Minimal intervention with network traffic, and a centralized backup which prevents loss of data, thereby ensuring data safety drives the growth of this market

Global improvement of technology and business operations

Fibre optics being less costly than ethernet technology, thus making SAN cost effective

SAN is a highly flexible, adaptable and scalable technology, which further drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about this new era of storage technology

Deployment issues arising due to complicated integration

Segmentation: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

By Component

Software Application Platform

Hardware

Services Consulting System Integration Support Maintenance



By Type

Hyperscale Server SAN

Enterprise Server SAN

By Technology

Fiber Channel (FC)

Fiber Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Businesses

Large Business

By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utility

Government Offices

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Transportation & Logistics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired the leader in hyper-converged infrastructure and storage maker company, SimpliVity. SimpliVity integrates storage, computing, and networking in the same hardware, which is called hyper-converged system. This integration would provide several benefits, such as such as cost control, increased performance etc. which would further lead to the growth of the entire storage market.

In November, 2017, Broadcom acquired network gear maker and fibre channel maker, Brocade Communications Systems Inc. This acquisition would strengthen Broadcom’s position as a pioneer of enterprise storage and networking solutions and help them in better serving their OEM customers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of storage area network (SAN) solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the storage area network (SAN) solutions market are IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco, DataDirect Networks, NEC Corporation, NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IDG Communications, Inc., Dell Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Nutanix, DataCore Software, Scale Computing, StorMagic. and Nexenta Systems, Inc. amongst others.

Major Highlights of Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market.

