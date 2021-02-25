Spear Phishing Market Size – Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Spear Phishing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Spear Phishing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Spear Phishing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations as well as due to increasing digitization, online browsing, and use of mobile devices.

Spear phishing is an email phishing threat to the organizations by the spammers or attackers to gain the confidential and sensitive data of the enterprises. It is usually done through emails or social media. Usually attacker uses it to gain access to secrets and financial data’s of the enterprises. Spear phishing protection is used to remove all the unauthorized access in the systems of the enterprises and protect the confidential information.

Market Drivers:

Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market

Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market

The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market

Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market

Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Spear Phishing Market

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Critical Infrastructure

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IRONSCALES had entered into a strategic alliance with BDO MDR for managing phishing detection and response. It will help the company to reduce the burden on its SOC team and will now be able to provide its customers with time saving and benefits of risk reducing which will retain the customers for the company and make it a market leader.

In February 2019, Cofense has launched it latest technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, allowing operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when intended recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the customers and increase the revenues of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global spear phishing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Spear Phishing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Spear Phishing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Spear Phishing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Spear Phishing market.

