Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Revealing Key Drivers, Prospects and Opportunities 2027

Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in adoption of cloud-based application model as well as rapid urbanization, economic development and employment.

Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders. With the help of this various enterprise can secure their network from the vulnerable attacks. The SDP systems works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks and threat intelligence.

Market Drivers:

Need for policy driven, scalable and programmable security architecture is driving the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of cloud based applications is boosting the growth of the market

Strong regulation and compliance requirements is propelling the growth of the

Shortage of cyber security talent is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness with respect to security in virtualization environment is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of industry standards is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

By Enforcement Type

Controller

Gateway

End Point

By Component

Solution Security Software Risk Analytics and Visualization Access Control, IDS, and IPS Data Loss Prevention Others Control Automation and Orchestration Solution Security Compliance and Policy Management Performance Management and Reporting

Services Support and Maintenance Training and Education Integration and Testing Consulting



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Private Public Hybrid

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises Information Technology Enabled Services Defense Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment Government Education Healthcare Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has launched SandBlast Agent with Zero Phishing technology which offers real time protection to the web browsers. It can help the users in protecting them from malware attacks. With this launch the users can access the browser without any fear of cyber-attack which would further increase the retention rate of users for the company.

In August 2019, Symantec Corporation, acquired Blue Coat Inc. The transaction will enable the company to protect large customers and individual users from the cybercriminals and inside threats. It has enhanced the advance network and cloud security solutions capabilities of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of software-defined perimeter (SDP) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market are Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market.

