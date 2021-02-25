Soft Contact Lens Market Latest Innovations and Trends 2021-2027 | CooperVision, Alcon., Biomedics., PCE Automation Ltd., BibleOpteq

Global Soft Contact Lens Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, Alcon., Biomedics., PCE Automation Ltd., BibleOpteq, ECPlaza Network Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Ciba Vision, Contamac BenQ Materials Corporation, Menicon Co., Ltd., SEED Co., Ltd., Essilor, HOYA Corporation., among other domestic and global players

Soft contact lens market will grow at a rate of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Soft contact lens market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to increase in prevalence of eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, and myopia.

Soft contact lens are the type of lenses that are used to correct the vision of the eye, these lenses are made of soft water-absorbing flexible and translucent polymers (hydrogels) and a high amount of plasticizer. These lenses are very flexible when compared to the hard contact lens and can be easily molded into the desired shapes.

Increase in usage of electronic gadgets such as television and computer is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in awareness through social media marketing and the comfort and convenience provided by soft contact lens, rising geriatric population, and rising preference for contact lens over prescription eyeglasses are the major factors among others driving the soft contact lens market. Moreover, untapped emerging markets will further create new opportunities for the soft contact lens market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, the availability of other ophthalmology devices and corrective procedures such as laser and photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is the rising side effects of contact lenses which includes eye infections and corneal ulcer which acts as a major factor among others acting as a restraint and will further challenge the growth of soft contact lens market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Conducts Overall SOFT CONTACT LENS Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Daily Wear Contacts Lens, Extended Wear Contacts Lens, Toric Contacts Lens, Colored Contacts Lens, Decorative Contacts Lens, Others),

Design (Monovision, Spherical, Multifocal, Toric), Material (PMMA, Hybrid, Silicone Hydrogel),

Application (Orthokeratology, Decorative Lenses),

End Users (Hospital, E-Commercial Stores, Ophthalmic Diagnoses Center, and Others),

Usage (Daily Disposable, Weekly Disposable, Monthly Disposable, Annual)

Soft Contact Lens Market Country Level Analysis

Soft contact lens market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, design, material, application, end users and usage as referenced above.

The countries covered in the soft contact lens market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the soft contact lens market due to rising awareness regarding vision-related diseases. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in soft contact lens market.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Soft Contact Lens Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Soft Contact Lens Market

Major Developments in the Soft Contact Lens Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Soft Contact Lens Industry

Competitive Landscape of Soft Contact Lens Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Soft Contact Lens Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Soft Contact Lens Market

Soft Contact Lens Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Soft Contact Lens Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Soft Contact Lens Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Soft Contact Lens Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

