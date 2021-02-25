Smart Railways Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027
Global smart railways market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.05% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the pace of urbanization and growth in population and thrust on building smart cities by governments in various nations is proving beneficial to the market growth.
Smart railways market offers new generation solutions and services for rail transportation and operations. It is expanding due to emergence of smart cities and urbanization on a global scale. With the advent of technology such as IoT, the market is growing. It enables unique feature such as smart ticketing, freight information, e-catering as well as advance security monitoring. It will enhance the passenger experience as well as operational efficiency of the operator.
Market Drivers:
- High demographic growth and hyper-urbanization is driving the growth of the market
- Technological advancements targeted towards passenger convenience is contributing to the growth of the market
- Government initiatives and partnership models is propelling the growth of the market
- Emergence of Internet of Things technology is boosting the growth of the market
- Emerging trend of smart cities is driving the growth of the market
- Growing demand for cloud based services is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The operational inefficiency is hindering the growth of the market
- The lack of ICT infrastructure and interoperability is hampering the growth of the market
- The high initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Smart Railways Market
By Type
- Station
- Onboard
By Solution
- Passenger Information System
- Multimedia Information and Entertainment Solutions
- Network Connectivity Solutions
- Freight Information System
- Freight Operation Management Solution
- Freight Tracking Solutions
- Advance Security Monitoring System
- Video Analytics
- Integrated Security Systems
- Rail Communication and Networking System
- Ground-To-Train Communications Solutions
- Train-To-Train Communications Solutions
- Smart Ticketing System
- Rail Analytics System
By Component
- Video Surveillance Cameras
- Network and Connectivity Devices
- Multimedia Infotainment Displays
By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- System Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Cisco Systems Inc., formed an alliance with ScotRail, Network Rail Telecom and Wittos to provide hi speed internet Wi-Fi connectivity to the passengers on train which will encourage passengers to often use this mode of transportation which will increase the revenue and profit margins of both the companies.
- In September 2018, Thales Group launched it new train control system, SELTRACTM G7. It will reduce operational and maintenance cost and will ensure the optimal safety of the passengers and is cyber secured by design and is compatible. This launch will enable the operators to adopt new technology without any disruption in the service.
Competitive Analysis
Global smart railways market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart railways market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart railways market are Nokia, Siemens, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Rail STS Ltd., Bombardier, Alstom, ALE International, ALE USA Inc. , DXC Technology Company, EKE-Electronics Ltd., Moxa Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., OEM Technology Solutions, Televic, Thales Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Cyient, Telangana State Technology Services, ZTE Corporation, CGI Inc. among others.
Major Highlights of Smart Railways market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Railways market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Railways market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Railways market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
