Smart Railways Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Smart Railways Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Smart Railways industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Smart Railways Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global smart railways market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.05% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the pace of urbanization and growth in population and thrust on building smart cities by governments in various nations is proving beneficial to the market growth.

Smart railways market offers new generation solutions and services for rail transportation and operations. It is expanding due to emergence of smart cities and urbanization on a global scale. With the advent of technology such as IoT, the market is growing. It enables unique feature such as smart ticketing, freight information, e-catering as well as advance security monitoring. It will enhance the passenger experience as well as operational efficiency of the operator.

Market Drivers:

High demographic growth and hyper-urbanization is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancements targeted towards passenger convenience is contributing to the growth of the market

Government initiatives and partnership models is propelling the growth of the market

Emergence of Internet of Things technology is boosting the growth of the market

Emerging trend of smart cities is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand for cloud based services is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The operational inefficiency is hindering the growth of the market

The lack of ICT infrastructure and interoperability is hampering the growth of the market

The high initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Smart Railways Market

By Type

Station

Onboard

By Solution

Passenger Information System Multimedia Information and Entertainment Solutions Network Connectivity Solutions

Freight Information System Freight Operation Management Solution Freight Tracking Solutions

Advance Security Monitoring System Video Analytics Integrated Security Systems

Rail Communication and Networking System Ground-To-Train Communications Solutions Train-To-Train Communications Solutions

Smart Ticketing System

Rail Analytics System

By Component

Video Surveillance Cameras Network and Connectivity Devices Multimedia Infotainment Displays



By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Cisco Systems Inc., formed an alliance with ScotRail, Network Rail Telecom and Wittos to provide hi speed internet Wi-Fi connectivity to the passengers on train which will encourage passengers to often use this mode of transportation which will increase the revenue and profit margins of both the companies.

In September 2018, Thales Group launched it new train control system, SELTRACTM G7. It will reduce operational and maintenance cost and will ensure the optimal safety of the passengers and is cyber secured by design and is compatible. This launch will enable the operators to adopt new technology without any disruption in the service.

Competitive Analysis

Global smart railways market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart railways market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart railways market are Nokia, Siemens, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Rail STS Ltd., Bombardier, Alstom, ALE International, ALE USA Inc. , DXC Technology Company, EKE-Electronics Ltd., Moxa Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., OEM Technology Solutions, Televic, Thales Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Cyient, Telangana State Technology Services, ZTE Corporation, CGI Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Smart Railways market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Railways market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Railways market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Railways market.

