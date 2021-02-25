Smart Hospitality Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027
Smart Hospitality Market Report provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.
The research and analysis conducted in Smart Hospitality Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Smart Hospitality industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Smart Hospitality Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.
Smart hospitality refers to the integration of technology such as automated software and smart solutions for hospitality. It is widely used in hotels and cruises. It helps to reduce the cost and also improves the efficiency of staff and gives a unique experience to the guest so that they want to come again. It helps the guest in the selection of rooms, type and number of their choice, room entertainment systems as well as internet features. It is being adopted extensively on a global scale. It helps to enhance the guest experience which boosts the revenue of the company.
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market
- Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market
- Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market
- Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business
Market Restraints:
- High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market
- Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market
- Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Smart Hospitality Market
By Type
- Software
-
- Hotel Operation Management System
-
- Staff Mobility and Workforce Management
- Inventory and Logistics Management
- Revenue Management
-
- Integrated Security System
-
-
-
- Video Surveillance System
- Access Control System
- Emergency Incident Management System
-
- Hotel Building Automation System
-
- Energy Management Platform
- Facility Management System
-
- Guest Service Management System
-
- Centralized Reservations Systems
- Room Automation and Control System
- Guest Experience Management System
-
- Integrated Communication Technology Solutions
-
- Network Management System
- Unified Communications and Collaboration
- Mobile Device Management System
-
-
- Services
- Professional Services
-
- Consulting Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
-
By Hotel Type
- Business Hotels
- Heritage and Boutique Hotels
- Resorts and Spas
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Application
- Hotels
- Cruise
- Luxury Yachts
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.
- In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.
Competitive Analysis
Global smart hospitality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart hospitality market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart hospitality market are NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.
Major Highlights of Smart Hospitality market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Hospitality market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Hospitality market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Hospitality market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
