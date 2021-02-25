Smart Gas Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Smart Gas Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Smart Gas industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Smart Gas Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Smart Gas Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.22 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of adoption of t of smart gas systems in the industrial sector.

The smart gas devices are very helpful in monitoring solution for gas utilities deals remotely. These devices play a very important role in tracking asset performance which provides real-time data during gas operations. The smart meters help in capturing, storing, and transmitting meter data to the main server. The growing demand for the energy demand globally, rapid urbanization and technological advancements are driving the market for global smart gas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for mobile electronic devices that have the capabilities to control the various devices and have a modern display from the various events and conferences is also expected to drive the market growth

Rapid urbanization and technological advancements are driving the market for global smart gas.

There is increase in global energy demand that is expected to drive the market growth.

There is increase in amount of economic and regulatory support that is also driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of awareness and skilled workforce in gas market which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Smart Gas Market

By Components

Sensor

Machine Vision Systems

Robotics

Control Device

Communication Segment

Other Components

By Technology

Information Technology Human Machine Interface Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Plant Asset Management Manufacturing Execution System Warehouse Management System Industrial Communications Other Information Technologies

Enabling Technology Ar And Vr In Manufacturing Collaborative Robots Industrial Machine Vision Machine Condition Monitoring Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Industrial 3d Printing Automated Guided Vehicle Digital Twin Industrial Cybersecurity Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)



By End User

Discrete Industry Defense Medical Devices Automotive Semiconductors & Electronics Machine Manufacturing Aerospace Others Discrete Industries

Process Industry Pulp & Paper Metals & Mining Pharmaceuticals Oil & Gas Energy & Power Chemicals Food & Beverages Other Process Industries



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Alon Gas Mulling Merged With Tamar Petroleum. With this merger tamar petroleum will expand its business in Israel.

In Jan 2018, Itron, Inc. Acquired Silver Spring Networks. This acquisition enhanced tron’s capabilities and advanced its strategy of delivering highly-secure, value-generating solutions for utilities, smart cities and the broader industrial IoT sector.

Competitive Analysis

Global smart gas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart gas market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart gas market are ABB (Switzerland), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini. (France), CGI Inc. (Canada), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Elster Group SE (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Sensus (U.S.), Silver SpringNetworks (U.S.),Verizon (U.S.), (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Emerson Electric(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), are few among others.

Major Highlights of Smart Gas market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Gas market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Gas market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Gas market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

