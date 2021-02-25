Smart Education And Learning Market Demand Analysis To 2027 Lead By- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems, Mcgraw-Hill Education

Smart education and learning emphasizes on the applications of mobile instruments and focuses on the mobility of the learner. In addition, it provides flexible learning process, which replaces traditional classroom teaching methods. A number of educational institutes are shifting their preference towards smart education concept by adopting high-tech teaching methods such as smart notebooks, whiteboards, and others. The global smart education and learning market was valued at $240 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach at $ 994 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2018 to 2025

Top Key players cited in the report: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Niit, Pearson PLC, Desire2learn Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sum Total Systems, Smart Technologies, Ellucian Company, Tata Interactive Systems, Promethean, Saba Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic

Corporate

Others

Smart Education And Learning Market Dynamics

Smart Education And Learning tools and techniques provide a number of advantages to learners, including enhanced teaching or learning experience, flexibility in learning, access to online information and tools, and feasibility to use and share information, which are driving the Smart Education And Learning market growth. Due to the growing advancement in technologies, all types of organizations are swiftly adopting such techniques to enhance skill sets of their employees and deliver a cooperative and effective learning to them. Multiple initiatives are also taken by governments to transform conventional learning methods to digital learning, which is boosting the demand for Smart Education And Learning tools.

As a rising trend in the Smart Education And Learning market, it is observed that the academic sector is more adaptive toward Smart Education And Learning techniques in comparison to other sectors. However, a large number of corporate organizations are also adopting Smart Education And Learning solutions, irrespective of their size, for better business outcomes. It is also observed that class-based training is more expensive, proportionately for small and medium organizations, so these organizations are more inclined toward smart learning as it enables both optimal time and cost management. As a result, increased demand for smart learning tools from large and small companies is being witnessed in the market.

Segment Review

The global smart education and learning market is segmented into component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, it is categorized into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. By end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Technological advancements

Smart education and learning solutions offer organizations, students, and educational institutes broad opportunities for flexible training and educational pursuits. With the technological advancements digital learning materials have become more readily accessible, content more engaging, interactive and refined, and the devices people use to access these resources are becoming more widely present and available than ever before. The factors contributing to the growth of global smart education market are the technological developments such as cloud computing, HTML formatting, wide adoption of mobile devices, and wide availability of internet. The major part of the market remains centered in the U.S. where these technologies have a strong foothold. Moreover, educational technologies such as gamification, big data, MOOC, Tin Can API, and social learning indicates a shift from traditional, text-heavy courses, to more dynamic, fun learning experience with fewer limitations and better opportunities for engagement and active participation of the learners. Thus, technological advancements in the form of dynamic and highly accessible digital educational materials is driving the global smart education market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The Smart Education And Learning Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

