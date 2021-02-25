Smart Education and Learning Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Smart Education and Learning Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Smart Education and Learning industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Smart Education and Learning Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Smart education and learning is an electronic approach to learning and education with the help of software technologies such as cloud platform, learning application and others. It strengthens the capabilities of learners by proving them with the smart and customized learning solutions which also involves graphics and visuals. It is mostly been used by corporates for giving training to their employees as well as used by academic institutions to teach the students through graphics and 3D models so as to create more understanding. It saves time as students can learn at any time whenever they want. It is also economical as well as efficient as compared to the traditional methods of learning.

Market Drivers:

Boost in the connectivity of handheld devices is driving the growth of the market

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is boosting the growth of the market

Surging significance of e-learning in the corporate and academic setups is contributing to the growth of the market

Technological advancements in the industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Widespread government initiatives in growing markets is propelling the growth of the market

Growing number of mobile learning application is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and expertise among end users is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of resources and infrastructure in developing markets is hindering the growth of the market

Security and privacy concerns are restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Smart Education and Learning Market

By Product

Hardware Interactive White Boards Interactive Displays Interactive Tables Student Response Systems

Software Learning Management Systems Learning content Management Systems Adaptive Learning Platform Assessment Systems Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services

Educational Content Audio-Based Content Video-based Content Text Content



By Learning Mode

Collaborative Learning

Virtual Instructor-Led Learning

Simulation-Based Learning

Adaptive Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

By Age

5-10 Years

10-18 Years

19-29 Years

30-45 Years

Above 45 Years

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

BY User Type

Academic K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC announced that it will showcase its latest solutions for smart learning and education at International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The will showcase their attest solutions such as SMART Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, SMART Ink, SAMRT Learning Suite. This will expand the product portfolio of the company as well as provide flexibility and simple user interface which engages the students and get them connected

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC, collaborated with AVID, to empower schools positively and impact educational outcomes. They will improve the education outcomes by introducing digital literacy and empowerment, engagement, inquiry, collaboration. The main aim of this collaboration is to create a best possible classroom experiences from their technological solutions

Competitive Analysis

Global smart education and learning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart education and learning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart education and learning market are Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Saba Software, BYJU’S, Instructure Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Pearson India Educations Services Pvt. Ltd., Jenzabar Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., SkillSoft Ireland Limited., Scholastic Inc., Sungard Availability Services among others.

Major Highlights of Smart Education and Learning market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Education and Learning market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Education and Learning market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Education and Learning market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

