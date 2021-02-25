Simulation Software Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Simulation Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Simulation Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Simulation Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global simulation software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.73% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of simulation software from automobile & healthcare industry and increasing need to manage and analyse data are the factor for the market growth.

Simulation software is a tool that allows companies to create a fake system without actually performing it so they can observe an event. They have the ability to validate, optimise, and predict the products by using the actual analysis. They are very useful as they helps the user to tackle the real world problems efficiently by allowing the same or modified process to be evaluated, monitored and analysed with different inputs. They are widely used in different industries such as aerospace & defence, electrical & electronics, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and education & research.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for real- time training will accelerate the market growth

Growing popularity of eco-friendly work environment is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising R&D investment will also uplift the market growth

Increasing number of SME units; this factor will contribute towards the demand of the market

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the operations will hamper the market growth

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restricting the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Simulation Software Market

By Component

Software Finite Element Analysis Computational Fluid Dynamics Electromagnetic Waves

Services Design and Consulting Support and Maintenance



By Application

E-Learning and Training

Research and Development

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education & Research

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Bentley Systems announced the acquisition of LEGION. The purchase improves Bentley’s robust modeling framework to investigate and test comparative models of pedestrian traffic situations with collaborative online workflows. By using LEGION modeling software in combination with Bentley’s OpenBuildings Designer will provide the developers, engineers and owners an alternative designs for pedestrian traffic. This acquisition will strengthen the market position of the company and will help them to provide better services to their customer

In September 2017, Siemens Industry Software Inc announced the acquisition of TASS International which will help the company to solidify their product lifecycle management business. Siemens expects TASS simulation software to be included in its portfolio which will help them to deliver the kind of products required in today’s fast-changing automotive industry. This acquisition will provide opportunity to the company so they can cater better products to their customer

Competitive Analysis

Global simulation software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of simulation software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global simulation software market are Altair Engineering, Inc.; Bentley Systems; ANSYS, Inc; PTC; Siemens Industry Software Inc.; Autodesk Inc; CPFD Software LLC.; Cybernet Systems Corp.; Dassault Systèmes; Design Simulation Technologies, Inc.; Synopsys, Inc.; The MathWorks, Inc.; GSE Systems; Simulations Plus; ESI Group; The AnyLogic Company; FlexSim Software Products, Inc; Rockwell Automation; Simio LLC; among others.

Major Highlights of Simulation Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Simulation Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Simulation Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Simulation Software market.

