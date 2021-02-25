Serverless Architecture Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Serverless Architecture Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Serverless Architecture industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Serverless Architecture Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global serverless architecture market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based applications and emergence of Internet of things (IoT) applications is the factor for the growth of this market.

Serverless architecture usually depend upon third- party services and is usually used to build and run applications and services without any need to manage infrastructure. There is no need to maintain any application, storage systems or databases. This is very useful as now the organization can focus on the product rather than worrying about the management and operation of servers. They are widely used in industries such as telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government and others. Rising adoption of cloud based application worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus from devOps to serverless computing is driving the market growth

Rising demand to eliminate management of server will also propel the market growth

Increasing app development is also driving the growth of the market

Rising demand and adoption of cloud- based applications will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing problems associated with the security will also restrain the market growth

Architectural and operation issues can also hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Serverless Architecture Market

By Service Type

Automation and Integration Services

Monitoring Services

API Management Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Application

Real-time file/stream processing

Web Application Development

IoT Backend

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Palo Alto Networks announced that they have acquired PureSec and Twistlock so that they can provide better security solutions for complex cloud environment. This acquisition will help them to expand their Prisma cloud security strategy and will be able to serve customer technologies which are safe, scalable and reliable. This will strengthen their market position and will enhance their capabilities

In July 2017, TIBCO Software Inc. announced that they have acquired nanoscale.io. This acquisition will help the company to develop microservices and APIs which has the ability to connect and combine the enterprise. This acquisition will help them to provide better digital transformation initiatives with the help of new technologies

Competitive Analysis

Global serverless architecture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of serverless architecture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global serverless architecture market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom., Rackspace US, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, Platform9, Syncano, NTT DATA, Inc., Joyent, Inc., Realm, Galactic Fog IP Inc., Snyk Ltd., Dynatrace LLC., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Twistlock Ltd., TWILIO INC., SixSq Sàrl and others.

Major Highlights of Serverless Architecture market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Serverless Architecture market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Serverless Architecture market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Serverless Architecture market.

