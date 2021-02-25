Self Storage Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2021-2026 :

The Global Self Storage Market Report Provides Business Overview, Market Trends, Industry Challenges, And Forecast 2021-2026

The report provides a strategic analysis of the Global Self Storage Market and the growth estimates for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. This report focuses on the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for key players. Also report focuses on Self Storage Market Trends, volume, and value at the global level, regional level, and company level.

The market was valued at USD 40.73 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach a value of USD 53.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Top companies operating in the Global Self Storage market profiled in the report are: U-Haul International Inc., Life Storage Inc., CubeSmart LP, National Storage Affiliates, Safestore Holdings PLC, Simply Self Storage, StorageMart, Prime Storage Group, WP Carey Inc., Metro Storage LLC, SmartStop Asset Management LLC, World Class Capital Group LLC, National Storage REIT, All Storage, Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage, Urban Self Storage Inc., SiteLink Software LLC

Key Market Trends

Personal Storage Segment to Occupy the Maximum Market Share

– In the current scenario, the homeowners and consumers are moving in an intriguing manner when it comes to their material possessions. The housing market favors downsizing to small and compact living spaces. This factor prompts the house owners to decide whether they want to keep or discard certain objects that demand space. In addition, the houses are adopting modern and minimalist aesthetic, like the Marie Kondo trend.

– Many of the baby boomers (people born during 1941-1965) are gearing up for retirement and looking for shifting from large houses to compact condo units.

– Globally, in many developed countries, a few building types have boomed, like self-storage lockers. They�ve proven to be one of the highest revenue generating sources in real estate in the past half-century,

– The operators in the self-storage services industry have benefited from a steady demand from the Australian consumers in the past five years. The consumers who relocate for employment or study often use industry services, as few competitive substitutes exist. The consumers in transit from the primary places of residence are boosting the demand of the market.

Competitive Landscape

– November 2018 – StorageMart announced its plans to develop a total of 135,000 net rentable sq.ft. of climate-controlled self-storage units in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

– September 2018 – CubeSmart opened a USD 7.5 million worth, 89,000-sq. ft. storage unit, in Lantana, South Florida. The self-storage space is to eventually have up to 750 spaces, priced between USD 68 a month and USD 363 a month, depending on the size of the space.

– July 2018 – Life Storage Inc. announced the rollout of ‘Rent Now’, a fully-digital rental platform. The customers can now �skip the counter� by selecting a storage unit, completing the rental agreement, and making their rental payment online.

