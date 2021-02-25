Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Security Orchestration Automation and Response industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global security orchestration automation and response market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of expenditure incurred on the protection against cyber-attacks, along with quicker response time associated with this technology against cyber-threats.

Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) can be defined as a technology which includes various software programs and systems, and with its deployment allowing for an organization’s IT infrastructure to monitor, record and respond to cyber-security events without requiring any human intervention. This helps in enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of security of an organization as it automates the response while standardizing and prioritizing the incidents based on the intensity.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of vulnerability to various organizations due to shift of business from physical environment to digital environment; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in need for a centralized system for threat detection and management acts as a market driver

Lack of staff required to handle conventional methods of cyber security in an enterprise also propels the market growth

Increasing volume of incidences relating to cyber-attacks; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of information and awareness amongst various organizations regarding the availability of this technology; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of skilled individuals required for the deployment and integration of this technology; this factor is expected to act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics & Security

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

End-Point Security

Workflow Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Demisto helping enhance the capabilities of Palo Alto’s “Cortex” security platform while enhancing the capability of the company to provide their consumers with automated prevention against threats

In April 2018, Splunk Inc. announced that they had acquired Phantom Cyber whose security orchestration, automation and response technology will be combined with Splunk’s big data analytics helping enhance the security levels for IT customers reducing the incidences of threats

Competitive Analysis

Global security orchestration automation and response market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of security orchestration automation and response market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global security orchestration automation and response market are Cyberbit; IBM Corporation; FireEye, Inc.; Cisco; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Splunk Inc.; Rapid7; Swimlane; ThreatConnect, Inc.; DFLabs S.p.A.; Exabeam; LogRhythm, Inc.; Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.; Siemplify; Resolve Systems; CyberSponse, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc.; Microsoft; Securonix, Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Security Orchestration Automation and Response market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Security Orchestration Automation and Response market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Security Orchestration Automation and Response market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

