Sales Tax Software Market 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The research and analysis conducted in Sales Tax Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Sales Tax Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Sales Tax Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global sales tax software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 9.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing usage of IoT based services amid increasing availability of services based on AI and machine learning.

Sales tax software is a technological service provided by several financial and IT organizations which essentially help individuals & enterprises in filing for taxes pertaining to their business sales. This software is directly connected with the authorities of a particular region thereby recording all of the regulations and compliances that a commercial enterprise or an individual needs to follow, providing easier tax filing and workflow.

Market Drivers:

Increasing complications in regulations and compliances resulting in major enterprises preferring automation of tax filling is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant penetration of internet and cloud computing resulting in greater adoption of these services is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of quantities of transactions and the amounts pertaining to these transactions results in complicated process of tax filing, requiring a simplified tax filing service

Market Restraints:

Absence of quality infrastructure required for efficient operations of these services is expected to restraint the growth of the market

Requirement of knowledgeable professionals to provide efficient workflow of services and maintaining the operational cycle is expected to act as a restraint to the growth

Concerns regarding security of confidential data of an enterprise with the deployment of these services over the cloud is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Sales Tax Software Market

By Solution

Consumer Use Tax Management

Automatic Tax Fillings

Exemption Certificate Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Platform Type

Web

Mobile Android iOS



By Industrial Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Transportation

Retail

Telecommunication & Information Technology (IT)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food Services

Energy & Utilities

Others Education

Application Small Business Midsize Enterprise Large Enterprise



By End-Users

Individuals

Commercial Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Cognizant announced that they had acquired Meritsoft thereby expanding its software capabilities for financial services especially taxation, cash flow, fees and commissions. The growing presence of regulations and compliances regarding the financial transactions has led to major financial institutions adopting automation of operations. The combined capabilities will ensure further advancements and innovations in services.

In November 2018, Xero Limited announced that they had acquired Instafile, providing technology for consumers for filing their taxes. Instafile’s tax filing service will be directly connected with the authorities of the U.K. helping meet the regulations and compliances presented by them.

Competitive Analysis

Global sales tax software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sales tax software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Sales Tax Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sales tax software market are APEX Analytix; Avalara Inc.; CCH INCORPORATED.; Intuit Inc.; LegalRaasta.com; LumaTax, Inc.; Ryan, LLC; Sage Intacct, Inc.; Sales Tax DataLINK; Sovos Compliance, LLC; Thomson Reuters; Vertex, Inc.; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Xero Limited; The Federal Tax Authority, LLC d/b/a TaxCloud; Wolters Kluwer; CFS Tax Software Inc.; Service Objects, Inc.; TaxJar; Chetu Inc. and HRB Digital LLC among others.

Major Highlights of Sales Tax Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Sales Tax Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Sales Tax Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Sales Tax Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

