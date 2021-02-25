Rapid Investment of Europe Beauty Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.8% in Coming Year

Europe beauty devices market is expected to reach US$ 19,741.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,401.44 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Beauty Devices Market is driven by factors such as the changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness with rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of skin and hair problems in the Europe region. Whereas, undesirable side effects of beauty devices and availability cheaper beauty products likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Beauty Devices Market are

NuFACE

L’OREAL GROUP

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

TRIA BEAUTY

FOREO

YA-MAN LTD

ZIIP

Silk’n

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

MTG Co., Ltd

EUROPE BEAUTY DEVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Device Type

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photo rejuvenation Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Rejuvenation Devices

Others

Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Usage Area

Salon

Home

Spa

Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail

E-commerce

Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Beauty Devices Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Beauty Devices Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Beauty Devices Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

