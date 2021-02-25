Radiation Dose Management Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare

Global Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medsquare, Novarad Corporation, PACShealth LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qaelum NV, Sectra ABand others.

Key Market Trends



Computed Tomography is Expected to Register Highest CAGR in the Modality Segment

There has been an increase in radiation exposure in patients who underwent computed tomography (CT), causing burns and radiation poisoning. Due to high dose exposures, while undergoing CT scans, manufacturers are including technology for correct dose estimation for a CT procedure.

New CT equipment with dose reduction hardware and software-embedded technology reduces the risk of radiation exposure to patients. For instance, Bayers Radimetric Enterprise Platform automates the dose documentation with the use of Medrad Stellant CT injection system, with Certegra.

The Canon Medical Systems Aquilion One/Genesis Edition CT is able to reduce the need for multimodality exams, as it captures the image of the entire brain with a single 640-slice rotation. It also reduces the noise during the procedure, and the radiation dose is lowered by up to 82.4%. The Aquilion Precision System is the first FDA-approved ultra-high-resolution computed tomography.

Furthermore, with the rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, availability of advanced products and rising awareness about radiation dose management, the market is believed to grow over the forecast period.

United States is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in Over the Forecast Period



As per the report published by Harvard Medical School, it is estimated that in the United States, more than 80 million CT scans are performed, annually. The scanning procedures revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment, such as CT angiography, colonography, and dual-energy and perfusion CT.

However, there is an increasing concern on the exposure to high doses of radiation, due to risks associated with ionizing radiation. Thus, radiology departments are using low doses for CT scans. Many research centers and hospitals are using advanced state-of-art CT machines that are integrated with software and ERPs for accurate estimation of radiation doses that can be compared with reference standards. The dose tracking software calculates the average dose based on the previous CT examination doses. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the US radiation dose management market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Radiation Dose Management market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Radiation Dose Management Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Radiation Dose Management Market dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

