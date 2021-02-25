Psychedelic Drugs Market Evaluation, Competition Tracking & Opportunities (2021-2027)

This market study on Psychedelic Drugs Market covers the global and regional market with an in-depth breakdown of the inclusive growth prospects in the market. Also, it sheds light on the wide-ranging competitive landscape of the global Psychedelic Drugs market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market.The report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.Global Psychedelic Drugs market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the industry. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana, AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc

The Psychedelic Drugs market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. For generation of an excellent market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. While preparing the winning Psychedelic Drugs report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Psychedelic Drugs market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Psychedelic Drugs market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Psychedelic Drugs market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Psychedelic Drugs market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

– Centered Study on Strategy, Development & market Scenario

– Global Top Companies Share Analysis in Psychedelic Drugs Market

– Achieve strategic insights on competitor information to develop powerful industry growth

– Identify emerging players and create effective counter-strategies to cross the competitive edge

– Identify crucial and various product types/distribution channel offering provided by major players for Psychedelic Drugs market growth

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.

According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

Psychedelic Drugs Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

