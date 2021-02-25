Prosthetic Foot Market Current Overview 2021-2029, Top Keyplayers – Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ossur Corporate and more.

Prosthetic Foot Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research prosthetic foot market , is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report: Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, WillowWood Global LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ossur Corporate, Zimmer Biomet, Blatchford Group, Fillauer LLC, Ottobock, The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Ultraflex Systems, Howard Orthopedics, Inc., Touch Bionics, Inc., Bauerfeind USA, Inc.,



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

By Type

Mechanical Foot

Microprocessor Foot

By Product Type

Solid Ankle Cushioned Heel (SACH)

Elastic Keel Configurations

By End-Use

Juveniles

Adults

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Regional Overview

The Middle East and Africa to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Market Growth

Diabetes is a prevalent illness today and is on a continuous rise, particularly in middle-income nations. As per the World Health Organization, the number of people affected by diabetes has gone up from 108 million in the year 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The worldwide predominance of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age increased to 8.5% in the year 2014 from 4.7% in 1980. It was observed that between 2000 and 2016, there was a 5% increase in premature mortality from diabetes alone. Approximately 1.6 million deaths were directly inflicted by diabetes in 2016.

The recent developments in medical technology are compelling healthcare companies to pursue novel market opportunities. As a result, these companies are creating affordable, easy-to-use prosthetic feet for people who are in need of one. Some of the Middle East countries are striving for better healthcare facilities, which are compelling prosthetic foot manufacturers to produce better products.

A rapid increase in the number of diabetes cases has nudged medical technology companies to make advanced prosthetic feet. Unfortunately, Africa has some countries that are still struggling with better healthcare facilities and medical support. Also, diabetes imposes a large economic burden on the healthcare system worldwide. The prevalence of diabetes in some regions of the Middle East and Africa offers enormous opportunities for the prosthetic foot market.

Prevalence of Diabetes in the WHO Region of Africa (2000–2030)

