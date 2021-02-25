Probiotics Market Report by Application (Functional Food & Beverages [Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals], Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=219202

The Probiotics Market is estimated to be valued at 45.64 billion in 2017, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, to reach USD 64.02 billion by 2022. This report spread across 170 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Probiotics Market:

Hansen

Danone

Yakult Honsha

Nestlé

DuPont

Morinaga

Lallemand

Probi

Bifodan

BioGaia

Probiotics International

Nebraska Cultures

On the basis of source, the probiotics market was led by the bacterial segment. Lactobacilli, one of the types of bacteria, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.Health benefits such as increased lactase production, prevention of diarrhea, prevention of irritable bowel syndrome, and enhanced immunity of Lactobacilli make the strain the most preferred option by probiotic producers.

On the basis of form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the probiotics market in 2016. Liquid probiotics are preferred by consumers having difficulty in swallowing pills, especially infants. New products are available in the market such as probiotic-infused juices and yogurt-based drinks, which provide consumers with new options of probiotic consumption.

Based on application, the functional food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. Growing health concerns among consumers have led the manufacturers to come up with a variety of probiotic fortified foods, which has fueled the demand for probiotics in the functional food & beverage segment.

