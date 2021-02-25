Probiotics Market 2021 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis

The Insight Partners adds Probiotics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are useful for the digestive system. They are also called as good microorganisms and promote human health when consumed in enough quantities. Probiotic are useful in preventing and treating inflammatory conditions, such as pouchitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and chronic stomach inflammation. It also helps in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, spastic colon, and reducing the recurrence of the bladder and colorectal cancer. Probiotics produce vitamins such as B6, B12, and K2, and aid the absorption of minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. Thus, they are called as new vitamins.

The key factors driving the probiotics market are rising demand from functional food and dietary supplements industry and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Strong scientific evidence for disease treatment and auxiliary health benefits provided including curing intestinal inflammation, urogenital infection and bad gut bacteria treatment should facilitate the probiotics product demand globally. However, factors such as strict international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products and high research and development costs for developing new probiotic strains act as a threat to probiotic market growth. A ban on the use of antibiotics and growth promoters in Europe lead to high demand for probiotics as an alternative which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, end use, application and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global probiotics market is segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others. The probiotics market on the basis of the end use the market is classified into human, and animal. On the basis of application, the probiotics market is classified into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Likewise, by distribution channel the global probiotics market is bifurcated into supermarkets, pharmacies, online, and others.

