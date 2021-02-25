Precision Viticulture Market – Industry Trends and Developments 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Ag Leader Technology, Ateknea, Deere & Company, TOPCON CORPORATION

The Precision Viticulture Market report makes available market shares at global level mainly for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. By using an excellent research methodology, this report focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. The data of this report have been signified in the graphical format for an explicit understanding of facts and figures. The market research studies associated with competitor analysis highlights competitive landscape with which Global Precision Viticulture Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Global Precision Viticulture Industry report has an all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives.

Precision viticulture market is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 8.60% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for high quality grapes all over the globe drives the growth of precision viticulture market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major Market Players Covered in The Precision Viticulture Market Are:

The major players covered in the precision viticulture market report are Ag Leader Technology, Ateknea, Deere & Company, TOPCON CORPORATION, TerraNIS, TracMap Limited, Esri Australia, TeeJet Technologies among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Precision viticulture market is segmented on the basis of product, application & technology. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

• On the basis of product, the precision viticulture market is segmented into hardware, software, services

• Based on application, the precision viticulture market is segmented into weather tracking & forecasting, inventory management, farm labor management, yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping & others

• The precision viticulture market is also segmented on the basis of technology into remote sensing, variable-rate technology & guidance system

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

