Portable Charger Market: New Key Tactics The Pros Use | ksusentinel.com

Brief Introduction About Portable Charger Market.

Portable charger is a reusable battery that can be reused by charging it. This portable charger provides power supply for various devices such as digital camera, mobile phone, laptop and others. The size of portable charger is small, hence it is easy to carry. Portable charger is also known as power bank.Portable chargers are useful, when one is unable to charge devices such as mobile, laptop, and others from charging point available on wall outlet or in the absence of electricity. During outing and travelling, people prefer to use portable charger to charge the devices such as mobile, laptop, and others when required.

Key Players In The Portable Charger Market: SONY EUROPE B.V., Accutronics Ltd., Anker Innovations Limited, RIZK NATIONAL INDUSTRIES LLC., Platinet, Samsung SDI Co, Lzen Electronics, Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd., Belkin International, Inc., Omnicharge Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., GP Batteries International, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Voltaic Systems and ARB Accessories Private Limited

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Portable Charger Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Portable Charger Market Taxonomy:

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 10,000 mAh

10,001 mAh -20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

By Product Type

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Charger

Portable Charger (Electric)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Digital Cameras

Laptops

Others (Handheld Gaming Devices, Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigators, and Smart Watches)

