Polyetheramine Market Insights, Leading Players, Growth and Future Analysis

According to P&S Intelligence, the wide application base of epoxy resins, where the demand for such materials is only rising, will be a key factor driving the polyetheramine market in the years to come. This is because polyetheramine is widely used as a curing agent to modify and improve the functional characteristics of epoxy-resin-containing coatings and adhesives.

One of the most significant sectors that use epoxy materials is construction. Here, epoxy coatings are widely applied to concrete floors and slabs and mixed in outdoor coatings for a glossy, smooth, and high-performance finish and scratch resistance.

Similarly, epoxy adhesives and glues are used to create laminated wood for roofs, walls, and decks, as well as applied to bond metal, wood, stone, glass, and certain plastics. The strong bonding property of such materials also makes them ideal for automobiles, aircraft, snowboards, and bicycles. Thus, epoxy resins are perfect for metallic goods that require heavy-duty adhesion, durability and moisture, and chemical and thermal resistance, which makes them popular in industrial settings.

Therefore, with the increasing demand for epoxy-based materials for construction and industrial purposes, the requirement for polyetheramine as a key raw material will likely grow too.

GLOBAL POLYETHERAMINE MARKET

By Application

Polyurea Epoxy Coating Adhesive and Sealants Composite Fuel Additives



By Region