Physical Security Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027

Global physical security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.25 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising in terror attack technology improvement and adoption of IoT based security system and cloud computing platform

Market Definition: Global Physical Security Market

Physical security is the security of data, software, hardware, personnel and networks from physical actions and an incident that can cause significant harm to an institution, enterprise or any agency. It generally consists of protection from the fireplace, flood, natural disasters, burglary, theft, vandalism and terrorism. Physical locations are observed by installing surveillance cameras and notification systems such as heat sensors and smoke detection sensors among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing incidents of terror threat is driving the market growth

Technological improvement and implementation of wireless technology in security systems is a driver for this market

Growing use of IP-Based video surveillance is fueling the growth of this market

Implementation of mobile-based access control is driving the market growth

Adoption of internet of things (IoT) -based security systems with cloud computing platforms is also contributing towards market growth

Market Restraints:

Privacy concerns against installation is a restraint for this market

Less use of advanced technologies and lack of synergy among security solutions is hindering the market growth

Issues such as device interoperability related with physical security systems may obstruct the market growth

Segmentation: Global Physical Security Market

By Components

Hardware Intrusion detection and prevention Access control Others

Software Physical security information management (PSIM) Management, analysis and modeling software

Services Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) Remote management services Technical support Public safety answering point (PSAP) Security consulting Public alert and customer information and warning systems Others



By Application

Transportation and logistics Aviation Rail Port and maritime Road and city traffic New starts

Government and public sector

Control centers

Utilities/energy markets

Chemical facilities

Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)

Retail

Business organizations (Including BFSI and IT sector)

Hospitality and casinos

Others Stadiums educational and religious infrastructure healthcare organizations



By Organization Size

Small and Medium- Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Goggle announced its Advanced Protection Program for G Suite customers, through Advanced Protection Program for enterprise, it will able to enforce a collection of enhanced security policies for employees in the organization that are at risk for targeted attacks. Set of policies starts with the necessity to use a physical security key, or rather keys. Users are needed to own the main key and a backup key. Google’s own Titan security key that can be accessible in Europe for the first time

In January 2019, ADT announced the launch of its newly redesigned smart home security system “The ADT Command Panel & Control Platform (ADT Command)” an active and innovatory wireless panel with multiple smart home features such as seamless set-up and control with the ADT Control app, allowing customers to secure and automate their homes at anytime from anywhere

Competitive Analysis

Global physical security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of physical security market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global physical security market are ADT, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Cisco, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Anixter Inc., Genetec Inc., SECOM Plc., G4S plc, Schneider Electric, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Axis Communications AB., ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V., KBR Inc., Prosegur, Corps Security (UK) Ltd, Chubb Fire & Security Group, Securitas AB, Alion Science and Technology Corporation and others.

The Physical Security market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Physical Security market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Physical Security market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Physical Security market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Physical Security. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Physical Security market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Physical Security market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Physical Security market by offline distribution channel

Global Physical Security market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Physical Security market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Physical Security market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Physical Security market in Americas

Licensed Physical Security market in EMEA

Licensed Physical Security market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

